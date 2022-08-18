Nigeria/Ghana: Benin Referee for Ghana, Nigeria CHAN Qualifier

CAF has appointed Benin's Issa Mouhamed to officiate Ghana's Championship of African Nations (CHAN) first leg qualifier against Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium.

He will be assisted by compatriots, Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich (Assistant I), Koudogbo Augustin Augustin Kougbemede (Assistant II) and Dedjinnanchi Tanisla Ahomlanto Dedjinnanchi (Fourth referee).

The match will be played on Sunday, August 28.

Prince Kai Saquee and Sanusie Rashid from Sierra Leone will serve as Match Commissioner and Referee Assessor respectively, while Christiana Baah works as COVID-19 Officer.