Ghana: GFA Extends Elite Registration Window

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended the registration window for the 2022/23 season for one more week.

According to Ghanafa.org, transfer window for the betPawa Premier League, Malta Guinness Women's Premier League and the Division One League which was originally scheduled to close on Monday, August 15, 2022 has been extended to enable clubs to complete all pending registration and transfers.

The opening of the window is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provisions for the opening of main registration window before the commencement of the football season. The registration window is now expected to close on the midnight (23:59GMT) of Monday, August 22, 2022.

The GFA has reminded participating clubs in the betPawa Premier League, Malta Guinness Women's Premier League and the Division One League to complete their registrations before this deadline.

"Clubs are to note that there shall be no further extension and the new deadline shall be enforced strictly. Regional Football Association clubs (2nd Division League, 3rd Division League, Regional Women's Division One League and all Juvenile (U-17 U-15 and U-13 clubs) are to note that this extension does not affect the deadline of the lower League registration window," the GFA statement added.