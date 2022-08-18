Ghana: Yamson MTN Invitational Golf Tees Off Saturday

All is set for the 2022 Dr Ismael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf tournament which tees off at the Achimota Golf Club on Saturday.

The event, which would be the first and only MTN Golf activity of the year and in honour of the Board Chairman of MTN, Dr Ismael Yamson, is expected to attract over 72 golfers.

The theme for this year's event, according to organisers, would be "MTN Home Broadband, Your Favourite Spot for Entertainment, eLearning and many more."

Clubs across the country would be expected to line up some of the best golfers in the country for the predictably keenly contested event.

There would be huge prizes at stake including phones, devices and trophies from sponsors.

With the tee-off set for 8.am, organisers have called on participants to be punctual to ensure a successful competition.

Over the years, the MTN Invitational Golf tournament has been one of the biggest events on the golf calendar as distinguished golfers looked forward to sharing the course with other talented golfers.

Aside its competitiveness, it also provides the platform for business executives to meet and exchange ideas in a very relaxed atmosphere.

This year's event also promises to be huge as it would be the only event for 2022 with a lot at stake for distinguished golfers.

MTN has also promised to put in their all to ensure a wonderful experience to make up for their inability to organise more than one tournament this year.