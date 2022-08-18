Liberia: MBH Power Limited With Support From EU Commissions Congo Town Substation

Monrovia — The Energy group, MBH Limited, has reached another milestone with the European Union-funded project following the dedication of the Congo Town substation.

President George Manneh Weah on Tuesday, August 16 officially commissioned the facility - a modern state-of-the-art GIS substation located in the Transformer Community at the back the Kailonddo Hotel, Old Road.

MBH Power Limited successfully designed, engineered, procured and commissioned transmission, substation and distribution projects in Monrovia and its surroundings--all under the Monrovia Consolidation of Electricity Transmission Project, named "Light Up Monrovia."

The Project is being funded by the European Union Development Funds (EDF), and supervised by the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

This substation is the first of its kind in post-war Liberia, which has Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System and is fully automated.

This Project has a capacity of 50MVA that is supplying electricity to more than 41,000 Customers including homes and business centers in Monrovia and its environs.

The Project was implemented by the MBH Power Ltd. Within the required duration of two years.

During the course of implementation 40 young Liberians, recent graduates in Engineering, were trained and received practical knowledge.

The commissioning ceremony of the Congo Town Substation was graced by several dignitaries alongside President Weah and they include the Minister of Finance & Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., Minister of Mines and Energy Gesler E. Murray Hon, the head of Board of Directors of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Monie R. Captan, the Minister of Justice Cllr. Musa Dean and the Head of the European Union Delegation to Liberia Ambassador Laurent Delahousse.