Ghana: The Agenda 111 Hospital Projects in Kukuom, Kenyasi Will Be Completed On Time - George Boakye

17 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Patience Anaadem

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr George Yaw Boakye, has disclosed that the Agenda 111 Hospital Projects have commenced in the Ahafo Region and are projected to be completed on schedule.

He said the contractors have mobilized to sites in Kukuom and Kenyasi, where both projects are in the substructure stage.

The Regional Minister said this on Wednesday during a media briefing at the Ministry of Information in Accra.

According to Mr Boakye, there are 113 health facilities in the Ahafo Region made up of District Hospitals, Health Centres, Clinics and CHPS Compounds.

"Upon the assumption of Office and following the creation of the Region, the government has committed to making huge investments in improving the infrastructure in the health sector. This is in line with the vision to create and/or expand access as well as enhance the quality-of-service delivery. Various developmental projects in the health sector in the Region were commenced and have progressed steadily with some being completed and others still under construction," he stated.

He said the construction of a Poly Clinic has commenced at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly. "It is being funded by the Ministry of Health and executed by Vamed Construction Ltd. Work is 45% complete," he added.

The Minister highlighted several additional health projects, including the construction of CHPS compounds in Jachie, Atudrobesa, Konkontreso and Asutifi South District.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X