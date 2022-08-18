Liberia: Watanga's Captain Confident of Upsetting Rivers United in CAF Champions League Preliminary Round

Monrovia — Watanga FC's Captain, Farsedu Logan is not daunted by the prospect of facing Rivers United in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League preliminary round.

Logan, reacting to the CAF Champions League preliminary draw, says they are aiming for nothing but to upset the Nigerian champions.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) Orange national League champions are regarded by pundits as the underdog heading to the fixture.

But the Watanga's Captain says they are eyeing a possible damage when they the play according to the strength over the two legged tie.

Said Logan, "The goal is to give the best account of ourselves humanly possible and see where that takes us."

"For most of us on the team, it is the biggest game of our club careers so it's one we are really excited about. We want to test ourselves at the highest level possible so that we will be able to know how far we have come both as a team and individually."

"We are an ambitious group and on our day we believe we can cause them trouble. We know we are relatively an inexperienced side when it comes to the competition but we have a Coach who knows all about it."

Logan became the first Watanga's Captain to lead the club to a domestic league glory in 25 years.

But the Watanga's Captain, however, indicated that the draw is a decent one for them due to the financial difficulties Liberian clubs go through travelling away from home in Africa premier club competition.

"Financially, it is an ok draw for the club as we all are well aware of the financial difficulties Liberian clubs are going through," he said.

"On the sporting side, there's nothing like an easy draw in this kind of competition especially when you consider this being our first time participating. "

Logan who said that he knows little of their opponents in the CAF champions League, wants the club to add one or two signings to the squad ahead of the new season.

"We are short in one or two departments, that all. I don't think there are many out there better than what we have currently. I'm sure the Coach will be thinking about raising the levels of the players he got currently," he said.

The match between Watanga and Rivers United will take place on September 9 in Port Harcourt with the return leg on September 16, in Monrovia.