Nigeria: Buhari to Religious Leaders - Intensify Prayer for Nation's Peace, Security

18 August 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has made a clarion call to Nigerians especially religious leaders to pray fervently for the nation to be at peace and secured.

The president in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, called on all Nigerians, especially religious leaders, to intensify prayers for the peace and security of the nation.

He felicitated with the Archbishop of Benue and Prelate-elect of Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev Oliver Ali Aba.

The president commended the premier church in the country for the peaceful and transparent 48th/13th Biennial Conference in Abuja which has led to the emergence of a new leader.

Buhari also hailed the outgoing Prelate, His Eminence, Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche, for his achievements in the spiritual and physical growth of the church during his nine-year tenure.

As the Prelate-elect, Aba assumes office on December 1, 2022, the president wished him a successful stewardship, while urging him to build on the laudable legacies of the out-going Prelate.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X