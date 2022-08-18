Nigeria: Osun Govt Reveals New Strategy Kidnappers Use for Abduction, Cautions NURTW

The commissioner said criminals have infiltrated transport unions in the state.

The Osun State Government says kidnappers are now using unregistered motorcycles and mini buses, popularly known as 'Korope,' to abduct their victims.

Funke Egbemode, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation raised the alarm on Wednesday.

Mrs Egbemode said the state government received information about the new tactics of kidnappers threatening the state through an intelligence report.

"The government, through intelligence report, is aware of the infiltration of the ranks of commercial transport operators in the state by some criminal elements who are now attempting to harm unsuspecting citizens using motorcycles and mini-buses (korope) especially," Mrs Egbemode said.

The commissioner advised residents of the state to avoid boarding unregistered public vehicles.

"We are therefore calling on residents of the state to be more security-conscious as they move around the state, and especially avoid motorcycles, mini-buses or buses without registration numbers," she advised.

"Citizens are also advised to report, through the state's emergency line, all suspicious movements or presence around their communities or places of residence," Mrs Egbemode added.

The Information commissioner warned members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to desist from threatening the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

"The various transport associations are also directed to dispatch their enforcement teams towards ensuring the strict adherence to the safety guidelines and rules laid down by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

"Specifically, the National Union of Road Transport Workers is charged not to allow any of its members to be used for nefarious activities that threaten the security of the state," She said.

"The security formations of the State have been fully briefed on this new development, and appropriate actions are being taken to ensure that these unscrupulous elements do not disrupt the peace of the State."