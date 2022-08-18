Ghana: Eto'o Visits Ghana for Qatar World Cup Build-Up

A Qatar Legacy Ambassador Samuel Eto'o and Supreme Committee and Legacy delegation will be visiting Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal - the sub-Saharan African countries competing in the FIFA World Cup Qatar tournament - to engage with the Football Federations, football supporters and media.

According to Ghanafa.org, the fan tour presents an opportunity to engage the passionate, vibrant African fans, who have been steadfast in their support of Qatar and also celebrate the uniqueness of the First Arab World Cup.

"Eto'o is a well-known, well respected continental hero and a former player. His presence celebrates Africa, African teams and their fans and creates a narrative linking Africa to the tournament and Qatar as host.

"For many teams and fans, it is the first time they would have played in Qatar, therefore we seek to relay information about the country and the unique experience they will have during the tournament," an FA statement said.

Local fans and media representatives will be able to get the most up-to-date information about unique Qatar 2022 hosting concept, tournament readiness, accommodation, Hayya (fan ID), fan-experience and other relevant topics.

The African legend is expected in Accra today.

While in Ghana, Samuel Etoo and the Supreme Committee delegation is expected to call on the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku in Accra tomorrow, to discuss issues of mutual benefit.

The former Inter Milan and Barcelona forward will be on the Morning show of Peace FM with Kwame Sefa Kayi - hold some fan engagements programmes and media activities at TV3 and Joy FM as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.