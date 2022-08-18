Ghana: Ga West MCE Donates to B. Chelsea

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga West, Mr Clement Wilkinson, on Tuesday presented assorted drinks and an undisclosed amount of cash to Berekum Chelsea Football Club at Amasaman in Accra.

The donation was done ahead of the club's participation in the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) G6 tournament.

Mr Wilkinson is a patron of the Greater Accra Supporters front of Berekum Chelsea.

Berekum Chelsea are participating in the 11-day pre-season football festival which roared off yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The MCE, who doubles as the National President of the MCEs, encouraged the playing body to put their best foot forward "and lift the trophy back to Berekum for your teeming supporters."

He pledged his unalloyed support to the team, promising to be there for them always.

New captain of the team, Zakaria Fuseini, on behalf of the playing body, thanked the MCE for his "wonderful gesture."

On behalf of management, Nkoo - Accra representative of the club, expressed his profound appreciation to Mr Wilkinson, assuring him of projecting his gesture to the club owner.

Nkoo is credited as having brought the Ga West MCE on board after his appointment as Accra representative of the club.