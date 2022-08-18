Ghana: Keep Faith With Govt As It Works to Fulfil Promises - Ahafo Regional Minister

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr George Boakye, has appealed to Ghanaians, especially people in his region, to continue to keep faith with the government as it works to deliver on its promises.

He said the magnitude of work undertaken by the government over the last six years pointed to the fact that the government was on course to deliver on its promise of building a strong and resilient country that would meet the development aspirations of the people.

Mr Boakye made the appeal in Accra yesterday when his region took its turn at the bi-weekly Minister's Briefing organised by the Ministry of Information.

Mr Boakye explained that his region, which was one of the six newly created regions, was experiencing massive development which would have been difficult but for the creation of the region.

The massive development, he said, included human centred social intervention, infrastructural development and economic development.

"The region has made significant progress in bringing development to the doorsteps of the people in key areas such as health, education, and governance to ensure that locals have access to social services.

It is gratifying to note that within a period of five and a half years of the administration of the NPP, the Ahafo Region has witnessed significant achievements which have positively impacted the lives of our people, thereby consolidating the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In particular, the government flagship programmes in agriculture, roads, trade and industry, as well as its rural, peri-urban and urban electrification were gaining momentum," he said.

Touching on education, the Minister said the region has been at the receiving end of significant investment in that area by the government.

He said the result of which placed the region first as the hub of public basic education, as pupils in the region led in the first-ever National Standardised Test (NST) for Primary Four (P4) pupils.

Furthermore, he said the results of the NST, in which almost 390,000 P4 pupils from 14,883 public schools participated, showed that the region, together with the Western and Western North Regions, emerged as a strong base for lower primary education.

Also, he noted that the region placed second in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), placing first in specific subjects such as Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies.

In the area of health, Mr Boakye said in line with government's vision to create and expand access to health service and enhance the quality of health service delivery in the region, various development projects in the Health Sector in the Region were commenced and were progressing steadily with some being completed and others still under construction.

These included the construction of a Poly Clinic at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly, construction of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Jachie, Atudrobesa, Konkontreso, Asutifi South District and many others.

Also, he said the construction of a district hospital in Kenyasi among hosts of many health projects was progressing steadily.

He added that government's flagship Agenda 111 hospital project has taken off in the region. Contractors have mobilised to site and construction at Kukuom and Kenyasi were both at the substructure stage.

On governance, he said government had since the creation of the Ahafo Region embarked on a number of infrastructural initiatives to boost governance and improve administration of the Region.

These included the ongoing works on the Main Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) Administration block at Goaso, which was at an advanced stage of completion; completion of residential accommodation for senior staff of the RCC at Goaso; ongoing construction of the Regional Health Directorate and office complex at Hwidiem, among several others.