Ghana: GIISDEC Holds Durbar With Chiefs, People Over Exploration of Iron Ore

Dambai — The Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) has organised a durbar of chiefs and people of the Oti Region, at Dambai, to announce government's decision to start exploration of iron ore in the region.

The exploration would take place at Bowiri and Kabosu in the Biakoye District, Akpafu in the Guan District, Teteman, Kute and Baglo in the Jasikan Municipality, Katanga and Asukwakwa in the Krachi-East Municipality and Amanfrom in the Kadjebi District.

There would be Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Africa Exploration Mineral Group and Manish Company Limited towards commencement of exploration this month and completed by the close of 2022.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of GIISDEC and Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Mr Farouk Aliu Mahama, who announced these at the Durbar at Dambai, the regional capital, explained that successful exploration in the identified communities would pave way for mining activities in the region.

He said that the initiative formed part of government's industrialisation policy, to explore for iron ore, for commercial mining.

Mr Mahama appealed to the chiefs and people to cooperate with the investors.

He said after successful exploration, a master plan would be developed for mining activities, to enable government to achieve its industrialisation policy for the country.

According to Mr Mahama, mining of iron ore in the region would boost the automobile industry in the country, saying "it is the vision of President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Ghana gets the biggest iron ore and steel industry in the African Sub-region.

The MP said effective mining and management in the region, would ensure that iron and steel were processed to the benefit of the people.

The Oti Regional Minister, Dr Joshua Makubu, said the exploration of iron and steel in the region would be of economic benefit to the people.

He said it would also promote development of the region, which he described as one of the most deprived parts of the country.

Mr Makubu said mining in the region would help reduce unemployment and rural-urban migration among the youth in search of none existing white collar jobs.

Present at the durbar were the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIISDEC, Mr Kwabena Bonsu Fordwor Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Oti Region, civil society groups and community based organisations (CBOs).