Ghana: Adwoa Safo - I'll Focus On Devt Needs of My Constituents

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has stated that her dismissal as the Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection by the president will enable her concentrate fully on parliamentary duties.

"The move by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss me will afford me the opportunity to focus more on the growth and developmental needs of my constituents," she stressed.

Ms Safo was relieved of her ministerial position after staying outside the country for nearly a year amid calls from critics to get her axed but weeks after the termination of her appointment as minister, she has communicated her acceptance.

President Akufo-Addo's decision to act on the calls for the termination of her appointment on July 28, 2022, came after Parliament also postponed a decision on her status as a representative of her constituency however, Ms Safo realise a silver lining in her predicament.

"Cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me, this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my parliamentary responsibilities and constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the constituency level in our quest to break eight years of political party rule," Ms Safo indicated.

She also expressed gratitude to the Presidency for the opportunity to work at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.