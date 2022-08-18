Ghana: WAFU Zone B Women Champions League Qualifiers - Ampem Darkoa Sure of Success

Head Coach for Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Joe Nana Adarkwa, has said that his club is keen on making success in the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Championship prior to the second edition of the CAF Inter-Clubs Women's tournament in Morocco.

Ampem Darkoa qualified to the regional division of the Women's Championship by beating their sworn rivals Hasaacas Ladies for the first time in the Premier League and the FA Cup finals.

According to Coach Adarkwa, Ampem Darkoa is determined to surpass the performance of Hasaacas Ladies in the maiden edition by lifting the Champions League.

In an interview with the Times Sports yesterday, he said even though this was his first African campaign, he was still yearning for success in the WAFU competition with Ampem Darkoa.

"We are keen on putting up the best performance in the WAFU tournament on Cote d'Ivoire prior to the second edition of the CAF Inter-Club Women's Championships in Morocco.

"We saw Hasaacas Ladies putting up a good performance for Ghana in the maiden edition, which gives us the motivation to do more. We want Africa to know Ghana women's football is one of the best we have on the continent. But right now, our focus is to win the WAFU edition before we come to map up strategies to win the Champions League."

Coach Adarkwa stated that he was overwhelmed with the support the club was getting from Ghanaians, adding that Ampem Darkoa "would have no excuse to fail at the tournament as the support is enough motivation to the club."

"The Government too has given us one of the best supports we need. The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also came to our aid and gave us some amount of money for our African campaign. The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has also been good to us as he gave GH¢50,000 for us to prepare, and that is a great motivation for us to do well in Africa."

Coach Adarkwa was grateful to the Ghana FA as well for donating some training equipments to the team.

Ampem Darkoa are placed in Group B of the WAFU Zone B Champions League qualifiers and will play against USFA (Burkina Faso), Athleta FC (Togo), and Bayelsa QFC (Nigeria).

The WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League qualifiers will kick-start on Friday, August 20.