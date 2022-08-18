Ghana: Prudential Bank Supports NMIMR Annual Arm

Prudential Bank, an indigenous financial institution, has donated GH¢ 20,000 to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) to support its 7th Annual Research Meeting (ARM) slated for November 17-18, 2022.

Under the theme "Bridging the research and policy divide" the meeting seeks to provide a forum for policy and decision makers, academics, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations and stakeholders to discuss current scientific evidence and also share experiences and lessons relating to the current epidemics, pandemics and diseases of public health importance.

Presenting the cheque, Mr Seth Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, Head of Treasury, Prudential Bank, said the bank recognizes the important role being played by the NMIMR in advancing biomedical research in the country and it is important that such institutions are given the needed support.

"Prudential Bank is committed to supporting the institute to discharge its mandate effectively to the benefit of humanity," he said.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the institute, the Director, Prof. Dorothy Yeboah-Manu, said the Annual Research Meeting formed part of the institute's continuous commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians and mankind through focused and relevant quality research.

She expressed appreciation to the management and staff of Prudential Bank for the support in advancing biomedical research. She called on like-minded corporate bodies to come on board to support Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.