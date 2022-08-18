Ghana: Kia Ghana Partners GFA to Launch Qatar World Cup Official Match Ball Carrier

RANA Motors, sole dealers and distributor of Kia vehicles in Ghana, have partnered the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to launch the KIA-FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) competition.

The competition, opened to male and female kids between the 10 to 14 years, will have the eventual winner represent Ghana as one of the OMBC at the Qatar 2022 Mundial, enjoying the unique experience in front of thousands of fans and coping with the potential pressure involved within the stadium environment.

The winner will be featured as an Ambassador of Kia and FIFA and will be delivering positive and meaningful messages globally with possibilities of being promoted on FIFA's Social Media Channels.

Also, aside the onsite match day experience of providing and executing OMBC activity, there would be match viewing for the OMBCs and their parent or guardian, special tour experience in Doha over a four-day period.

Throwing light on what one needs to be a part of this once-in-a-life-time experience, Marketing Manager at RANA Motors, Mr Shirry Borketey Manison, disclosed that aside eligible candidates between the ages of 10 to 14 years having an interesting football story and motivation, candidates must have good command over the English language.

Potential winners should also have the passion for football and be able to juggle and or show footballing skills.

"They could be a famous youth player enrolled in a professional club, playing in a local academy or at a recreational level or be a young football freestyler in any of the 10 football administrative regions in the country," he added.

According to him, candidates should be able to share personal stories or ideas with Kia's audience through a digital content; should not have any limitation traveling abroad and must be able to comply with vaccination status and travel regulations of the host country.

The competition, which will end in mid-September, is opened to kids with football talent from across the country, will see the GFA through its regional football associations select two kids from each of the 10 administrative footballing regions.

Rana Motors, he noted, would also likely invite entries via their digital platforms with candidates submitting two video recordings of up to 60 seconds speaking about their football story and another showing their footballing skills.

On the selection process, the RANA Motors Marketing Manager disclosed that it would be done in four phases - explaining that phase one would be the receiving of entries from GFA, after which it would be reviewed with shortlisted applicants going through technical and practical evaluation before the final winner is announced.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He used the opportunity to charge the Regional Football Association heads, who will be in charge of the selection process, to make sure it is fair and transparent.

On his part, the PR and Media Manager at RANA Motors, Mr Kojo Demanya, said Kia seeks to be the inspiration for the youth to move towards their dream and one of such projects is the OMBC from out of the many qualified nations participating at the Qatar World Cup,

GFA Executive Council Member Mr. Tony Aubynn described the move by RANA Motors as a laudable one and assured them that the regional football heads would do their very best to help select the best and credible candidate to represent Ghana.