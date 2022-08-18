Ghana: Oti Region Benefits From Girls-in-ICT Programme

Girls in Senior High School (SHS) in the Oti Region will benefit from data privacy and cyber security training courtesy of the Girls-in-ICT initiative.

The training, which is an initiative of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), rolled out by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization and Huawei, is aimed at encouraging young girls to take up career courses in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The girls will be trained on the top 10 cybersecurity threats, namely, Malware attacks, phishing, password attacks, man-in-the-middle attacks, distributed denial-of-service attacks, drive-by-download attacks, malvertising, rogue software attacks and business email compromise attacks.

The training commenced last Monday with girls from Nkwanta SHS and Kpassa Senior High Technical School (SHTS), followed by Krachi SHS and the Kete-Krachi SHTS on Tuesday.

Girls in Nsukawkwa SHS, Yabram Community Day SHS and Oti, Nkonya SHS, Bowiri SHTS, Tapaman, Wurawura and Biakoye Community took their turn at the training on Wednesday.

Thursday's training is scheduled for Kadjebi Asato SHS, Dodi Papasi SHTS, Ahamanso Islamic SHS Buenan SHS; Okadjakrom and Baglo Ridge SHTS

The programme will be climaxed on Friday, 19th August 2022, with girls from Likpe and Akpafu SHS.