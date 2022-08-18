Liberia: Weah Confident of 2nd Term Victory, Despite Officials Being Sanctioned

Despite allegations of serious economic downturns and massive corruption in his government that have drawn international community attention, President George Manneh Weah is optimistic of overwhelmingly getting re-elected in 2023.

Three of President Weah's officials: Minister of State Nathaniel McGill, the Managing Director of the National Port Authority Bill Twehway, and Solicitor General Seyma Cyrenius Cephus were designated on Monday, 15 August by the United States Government pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.)13818 that builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, specifically targeting perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world.

But Weah reiterates that his desire to develop Liberia is at his chest squeeze.

Speaking in a town hall meeting held in the gymnasium of the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, in continuation of his current tour of Montserrado county,

President Weah said; "After my two terms, I am going to remain as a Liberian; I'm not gonna be like other former Presidents, who are not able to sit in their own country, because they've failed the State, lied and corrupt the people."

The President urged Liberians to remain peaceful, stressing that this is the best and only solution to developing Liberia. He denounced war, urging members of the opposition to stop hate messages and join him to develop the country.

"I am a peaceful person and a peaceful President, so I am not your enemy, but your good friend, and after my second term, I'm going to remain here as a citizen to help develop my country, and you're still going to see me", Mr. Weah said, as he nurses the pains of suspending three of his officials designated by the United States for their involvement in public corruption.

President Weah: "I'm here; you can join me, let's recalibrate and develop our nation; stop the violence, stop the hate and join the process. This is your nation; this is our nation. We are not enemies; you used to be my friends when I was not President; you can still be my friends when I am President, so let us come together and develop this Liberia", he pleaded with citizens.

In response, Montserrado county district #6 Representative Rev. Dr. Samuel R. Enders, lauded the President for his numerous developments in the district and his continued efforts to bring development to Liberia.

Rep. Enders praised President Weah for swiftly suspending three of his officials sanctioned by the United States for corruption, describing the move as a mark of good leadership. Editing by Jonathan Browne