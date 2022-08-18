Liberia: Chie Calls for Unity in Special Session

The President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate has reiterated calls for members of the Liberian Senate to work in unity so as to enable the Senate achieve a common goal of enhancing the lives of the Liberian people.

He made the statement at the start of a Special Session of the Liberian Senate.

President George Manneh Weah recently recalled the Legislature from its second quarterly break for a period of one month.

According to the Pro-Tempore, the issues for which the Senate has been summoned are crucial for the Government's overall performance.

He said they are intended to further improve the lives of the Liberian people through good governance, commencing with the actions of Senators to deliberate on the issues.

The Senate has convened in a Special Session in keeping with Article 32 (b) of the 1986 Constitution to work on a number of bills and other Legislative instruments.

Among the legislative instruments are the setting of a date for the conduct of the National Census and holding of confirmation hearing after nomination of a new Chief Justice by the President of Liberia.

Others are conclusion and passage of amendments to the New Elections Law, ratification of loans, incentives and agreements of economic nature as well as dealing with some issues pending before the Senate prior to recess.

The Special Session of the Senate is expected to last until September. -Edited by Winston W. Parley