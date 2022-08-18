Liberia: Fidelity Healthcare Seeks Partnership With Government

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fidelity Healthcare Services Incorporated says if Liberia's healthcare system would improve, there is a need for collaboration, as government alone cannot do it all.

Liberia's healthcare system heavily depends on international donor support. Many healthcare facilities in the country are run by both government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including faith-based institutions.

Liberians suffer from high mortality and morbidity, resulting from a combination of poor living conditions and lack of quality health care.

Infectious diseases are a major contributor to poor health and low productivity in the country.

But CEO Christian O. Biney believes with partnership, the country could enjoy advanced healthcare system.

"The only thing we need to do is to prioritize and jointly collaborate in building the healthcare system of our country. For example, a healthcare center without a laboratory is not really a functional healthcare center. The government alone cannot do it all, so we need collaboration and prioritize the health system", he stressed.

Mr. Biney explained that Fidelity Healthcare provides primary and specialist healthcare delivery services, including General Medicine, Dialysis services, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Pediatrics, Dentistry, Medical Laboratory, X-ray, Ultrasound, and Surgery, among others.

Speaking when the institution was certificated by a civil society group for providing reliable healthcare services to the public, Mr. Biney assured Liberians of continued quality and affordable medical services.

"We often receive references from JFK Hospital, SOS, Catholic Hospital, and even as far as Bong County, for medical assistance and we are always committed to providing quality services to our people", he said.

He disclosed that Fidelity also relies on network of specialists from Ghana and Ghanaian healthcare facilities to provide referral and evacuation services to patients.

Billing Manager, Ms. Rasheda E. Kamara, revealed that the vision of the institution is to meet international standards at all times, adding that Fidelity

is committed to improving healthcare standards in Liberia through innovation, applied research, and community-based services.

Fidelity Healthcare Services Inc. is one of Monrovia's most equipped and reputable private healthcare facilities. It was incorporated in March 2016 as Fidelity Healthcare Services Inc, located on 20th Street in Monrovia, about 200 meters away from the JFK Medical Center. Editing by Jonathan Browne