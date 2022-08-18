Nigeria: Inflation - Federal Govt Bans Foreigners From Buying Food Commodities At Farm Gates

The federal government has set up an inter-ministerial standing committee to oversee the implementation of a memo on the "Promotion of Agri-Business in Nigeria through Right Farm Gate Pricing and Ban of Foreigners from Purchasing Agricultural Commodities at the Farm Gates."

Government said this is to strengthen the commodity sub-sector.

Minister of industry trade and investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, who inaugurated committee yesterday, said the memo specifically seeks to address challenges impeding the development of the agricultural commodity subsector of the economy, curtail unfair trade malpractices and exploitation of Nigerian farmers by foreigners as well as promote competitive premium pricing as the impetus for increased productivity in the commodity subsector among others.

The memo, was earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) after it was jointly presented on March 9, by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to him, the practice of middle-men who usually mop up farm produce at source often contributed to rising food inflation as a result - as agricultural products are hoarded to cause artificial scarcity which would then lead to higher food prices.

Adebayo, decried the exploitation of farmers by foreigners who come to Nigeria to mop up agricultural commodities at the farm gates and in turn offer farmers prices below market value said, "This situation has indeed led to the failure of many contractual agreements between farmers and indigenous off-takers. It has also affected the production capacity of our local factories due to the fact that foreigners buy off supplies and deprive the factories of required stocks.

"The current practice of direct purchases of agricultural commodities at unfair prices by foreigners at our farm-gates poses serious dangers which include, reduction in farmers' income, declining productivity in the agricultural sector, unemployment and insecurity."

The minster explained that a number of activities have been outlined for implementation and the committee is expected to ensure that they are properly articulated and implemented for the growth and development of our economy.

According to him, the committee would also facilitate the establishment of enforcement organs in the states and local governments, and facilitate the signing of Executive Order by Mr. President, specifying penalties and fines for violators.

It will further liaise with the state governments for the establishment of commodity aggregation centers for export in some strategic locations nationwide and, carry out periodic assessments (quarterly) on the implementation.