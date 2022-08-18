Nigeria: Lagos Residents Raise the Alarm Over Land Speculators' Activities

Residents of Okegun-Museyo community, Ibeju-Lekki Local government areas of Lagos State have raised the alarm over the activities of land speculators, urging the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene and save them from frequent invasion and forceful eviction from their homes.

The Baale Oke-Okegun Museyo Community. Chief Falilu Sanni, and the CDA chairman, Museyo Community. Mr Adedeji Adeagbo, in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP after their return from office of the governor said, "we are sure our land is now safe and secure from land grabbers who under the guise of working for the state government have been pulling down houses of members of the community without prior notice and without justifiable reasons."

Adedeji said there are 500 residential houses with their families that the governor must save from pains and anguish.

He said they embarked on the protest to the governor's office as a last resort as the land grabbers who were operating as agents of the government have started pulling down houses.

"With the kind of assurance we got from the office of the governor and from the Attorney-General today, we are sure we can now sleep with both eyes closed as the demolition has to stop. However we have to come back next week not for protest but to present the required documents as was requested by the attorney-general.

"The summary of all that we were told in the governor's office and by the attorney-general is that there are some steps that we need to take, which we have been advised accordingly by the special grace of God. We shall prepare the documents by this weekend so that the attorney-general will swing into action."