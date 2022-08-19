Nigeria: Rapper Olamide Set to Release New Music

18 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adedamola Quasim

Nigerian rapper and singer, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide has teased his fans with an upcoming single.

Also known as Badoo, the singer took to his verified Instagram account where he posted a yellow background artwork which displayed a headset and a phonograph record of his picture and the unreleased song. In the post, Olamide captioned; "NATI... ... Soonest!".

Olamide is recognised as one of the biggest rappers in Nigeria, he is best known for infusing his style of both English and Yoruba in his music.

The rapper came into stardom in 2011, when he dropped his first album called " Rapsodi" after which he has released over ten studio albums under his record label, Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL), which was founded in 2012.

The YBNL record label has also produced artistes like; Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold and Viktoh. Various other artistes who are presently on the record label are; Fireboy DML, Asake, Young John, DJ Enimoney, Davolee.

