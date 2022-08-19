Nigeria: Troops Engage Bandits, Rescue Nursing Mother Along Zaria-Kano Highway

18 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Kaduna State Government said security agencies have rescued a nursing mother and two others around Ungwan Namama, along the Zaria-Kano road.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs of the state, in a statement issued on Thursday said the troops came in contact with migrating bandits in the area and engaged them, forcing them to abandon the three captives as they hastily escaped.

"The rescued victims were identified as Abdullahi Lawal, Sadiya Salimanu and Fatima Salimanu (Sadiya's 10-month-old child). Investigations revealed that the captives were kidnapped in a neighbouring state," he said.

Aruwan also said the troops recovered from the bandits nine rustled animals, comprising one cow and eight sheep.

He said the State Government thanked the troops for their valiant action in rescuing the kidnapped victims.

He added that the rescued persons have been reunited with their families, while the recovered animals were handed over to local authorities for proper identification and retrieval.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

