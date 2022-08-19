Kenya: President Akufo-Addo Congratulates Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the newly-elected President of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the presidential elections held on 9th August 2022.

President Akufo-Addo also congratulated Kenyans on "their fortitude and maturity" and expressed delight at the peaceful atmosphere in which the elections were held.

"I am delighted that your long years of meritorious service as a stalwart politician in Kenya will be useful to you, as you take on the onerous responsibilities that come with your new office", the President said.

He noted that the success of the 2022 election is yet another milestone in the pursuit of "our common aspiration for democratic governance, rule of law and the inclusive participation of Ghanaians and Kenyans in the governance process of the two countries on the continent.

"I look forward to working with you to champion the cause of our continent, and to strengthen further the historical bonds of friendship and cooperation that happily exist between our two countries and peoples," President Akufo-Addo added.