Ghana: Help Protect Vulnerable Children From Dangers-Chief Director

18 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Dr Afisah Zakariah, has urged adoption agencies to work together, share ideas, experience and help protect vulnerable children from all moral and physical danger.

She said this at a refresher training for Adoption Agencies in Accra.

The programme equipped the officials of the Adoption Agencies with the needed knowledge and skills on child protection issues, prevention of child rights violations, child upbringing and child development issues.

Dr Zakariah said Ghana in January 2017 agreed to the Hague Convention on the Protection of Children and Cooperation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption, 1993. That required member countries to authorize local adoption agencies to provide adoption services.

She indicated that Adoption Agencies were expected to provide a family setting for children who needed families.

"Children without a family are at risk of neglect and abuse. Family allows children the optimal opportunity to learn and grow," she added.

Dr Zakaria, therefore, called on Adoption Agencies not just to provide space for children but homes for them to live normal lives.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X