Ghana: Help Protect Vulnerable Children From Dangers-Chief Director

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Dr Afisah Zakariah, has urged adoption agencies to work together, share ideas, experience and help protect vulnerable children from all moral and physical danger.

She said this at a refresher training for Adoption Agencies in Accra.

The programme equipped the officials of the Adoption Agencies with the needed knowledge and skills on child protection issues, prevention of child rights violations, child upbringing and child development issues.

Dr Zakariah said Ghana in January 2017 agreed to the Hague Convention on the Protection of Children and Cooperation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption, 1993. That required member countries to authorize local adoption agencies to provide adoption services.

She indicated that Adoption Agencies were expected to provide a family setting for children who needed families.

"Children without a family are at risk of neglect and abuse. Family allows children the optimal opportunity to learn and grow," she added.

Dr Zakaria, therefore, called on Adoption Agencies not just to provide space for children but homes for them to live normal lives.