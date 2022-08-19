Sierra Leone: Commonwealth Games' Equipment Giveaway Launched

UK — The Birmingham 2022 Games organisers and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) are giving away over 16,000 sports items used during the Commonwealth Games and are being made available to not-for-profit community-based organisations in the West Midlands.

The items, which include bikes, martial arts mats, weights, T20 cricket equipment,

basketballs, boxing gloves and weights, as well as general equipment, such as cones and bibs, are being made available to local sport and community groups across the West Midlands.

According to Sports England, the community giveaway will support the shared goal to create a lasting community impact in the West Midlands, by supporting people to be active beyond the Games.

Not-for-profit community-based organisations, such as local voluntary groups, schools, sports clubs, Community Interest Companies (CICs) and social enterprises that deliver community-based projects, that seek to tackle inactivity and promote the physical and mental benefits of leading an active life, are encouraged to apply and have until 19 September to get their application in.

Tim Hollingsworth, our chief executive, said the giveaway was an important part of securing a long-term legacy for the Games.

"The Birmingham Games were one to remember - but it's now vital that sport and activity in our communities does not stop," he said.

"It is a wonderful part of the Games' immediate legacy that kit and equipment that has been part of iconic moments - like England women's historic first hockey gold - can now go to local groups to support them in their ambition to benefit from playing sport and being active.

"This was always a key goal: to build a legacy in the community of new opportunities previously not open or easily available to those that want it the most."