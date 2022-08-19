Ghana: Take Interest in Environmental Issues - Deputy Lands Minister Urges Journalists

18 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Irene Wirekoaa Osei

Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has urged journalists to take interest in environmental and natural resources governance issues.

He also advised the media to play its watchdog role well by educating and empowering local communities to understand environment-related crimes.

Mr Owusu-Bio said this in Accra on Wednesday at a two-day workshop aimed at equipping journalists with the knowledge to report on crimes against nature.

He mentioned some major crimes in the forestry sector as illegal logging in forest reserves, poaching of wildlife and illicit trade in wildlife.

On the land sector, Mr Owusu-Bio disclosed that a Public Lands Protection Team has been inaugurated to reclaim encroached state lands and protect them from future encroachment.

To protect land and river bodies from illegal mining, the Deputy Minister said several initiatives, including designating certain river bodies as red zones for mining, revamping community mining, and distributing 100 mercury-free machines, were being implemented to tackle the problem of illegal mining.

On her part, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S Embassy, Ms Nicole Chulick, urged journalists to ask tough questions and hold regulatory agencies accountable when they don't fully protect natural resources.

She said the work of journalists was critical for increasing transparency and necessary to shed light on alarming instances of nature crimes.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X