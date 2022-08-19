Gambia: Agric Ministry Debunks So-Called Financial Grant As 'Fake'

press release

It has been brought to the attention of The Ministry of Agriculture of the Gambia that a fictitious Facebook page has been created in the name of the Ministry claiming to offer financial grants to farmers in the Gambia.

We wish to inform the general public that The Ministry, its group affiliates (projects), and employees have absolutely no involvement with this fraudulent Facebook page or the issuance of financial grants through Facebook. The Official Facebook page of the Ministry of Agriculture is primarily for the sharing of information relevant to the activities of the Ministry. The Ministry shall never solicit your personal information or payment information through its Facebook page.

We advise the public to apply caution concerning any suspicious communication, as financial loss and identity theft could result from the sending of money or personal information to those operating such fraudulent pages.

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Gambia assumes no responsibility for any consequences, including but not limited to, financial loss and identity theft or other, that may derive from such scams.

We further advise you to refrain from opening the link or attachment on the fake Facebook page.

Please find below the genuine Facebook account name and link for the Ministry of Agriculture of the Gambia.