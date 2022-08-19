Gambia: Save Life Gambia Calls On Govt to Declare National Day of Mourning

Save Life Gambia Secretariat, a group of young people from various backgrounds who are passionate about road safety and its related safety matters has called on the Government of The Gambia to set a day aside and declare it a National Day of Mourning in honour of the four security men who died in a car crash while heading to Mankamang Kunda, the home village of president Adama Barrow last Thursday.

The four security men were pronounced dead at Bwiam General Hospital while one was hospitalised and later discharged.

Save Life Gambia (SLG) in a press release called on the government of The Gambia to pick a day aside and declare it a National Day of Mourning in honour of our fallen heroes - the four men in the uniform who died in a road crash on Thursday.

"On the National Day of Mourning, we ask the national flag of The Gambia to be flown at half-mast at all governmental institutions in the country for the duration of the mourning period, aim to pay tribute to the victims. Observing this day helps raise awareness of the many fallen lives of road users in The Gambia," added the release.

"Those who serve in the military and/or any other men and women in uniform who put their lives on the front line for our safety and freedom should be honoured," according to SLG.

Road traffic injury is a major global public health problem and Gambia is no exception. SLG said speeding motorists in The Gambia along with poor safety quality of road traffic systems and the lack of institutional capacity to manage outcomes contribute to a growing crisis.

It also called for speed limit for all motorists, saying most fatal traffic accidents in The Gambia are avoidable if conscious decisions such as not speeding, always fastening seat belt, not drinking and driving as well as strong enforcement by the authorities.

SLG further said that if these are observed, they can help improve road safety across the country and reduce the death toll if not flattening the curve.