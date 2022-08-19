Ghana: Loan Officer Granted Gh¢ 25,000 Bail for Allegedly Stealing Fuel Coupons

A loan officer has been granted GH¢ 25,000 bail with two sureties by the Circuit Court,in Accra, for allegedly stealing fuel coupons, valued at GH¢25,000 from his employer, Suais Enterprise at Ablekuma.

Benjamin Odoom, 23, who was charged with stealing when he appeared before the court presided over by MrKwabenaKoduaObiriYeboah, denied the allegation.

Narrating the facts of the case, Inspector Jonas Lawer said the complainant, Iddrisu Sumayatu, was a businesswoman, and manager of Suais Enterprise, located at Ablekuma, in Accra.

The court heard that Odoom, a loan officer at the same company, in June, this year, was given fuel coupons worth GH¢25,000 to sell to the company's customers and to render accounts.

Prosecution said accused after collecting the coupons went into hiding and failed to report to work.

InspLawer said efforts made by the complainant to trace the accused failed, and he lodged a complaint with the police, who later arrested accused from his hide out.

He told the court that in his caution statement, accused admitted to selling the coupons to a fuel filling station operator at GH¢ 16,400 and appropriated the money.

The case was adjourned to September 7.