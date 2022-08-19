Liberia: Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Ordained Several Pastors, Evangelists

Monrovia — The Liberia West African Council 35th Episcopal District, Pentecostal Assemblies of the World (PAW) with headquarters on Front Street in Monrovia recently ordained OVER 22 pastors and evangelists at the edifice of the Village of Hope Apostolic Church located in Careysburg outside Monrovia.

They include District Elder Hamilton, District Elder Nathaniel G. Flomo of the Village of Hope, District Elder Martian Muller of the Miracle Praise and worship, Evangelist Ellen G. Flomo Village of Hope Apostolic Church, Evangelist Rachel R.Q Sunday Village of Hope Apostolic Church, Minister David B. Sunday Village of Hope Apostolic Church, Evangelists Victoria Kalion Village of Hope Apostolic Church, District Elder, Joseph Nimely of the Calvary Church of Hope, District Elder Robert W.S Bullo, of the Calvary Church of Hope, Elder Joseph Morris Calvary Church of Hope, and Peter S. Pewee Calvary Church of Hope among others.

Speaking minute after the ordination ceremony, the Bishop Dr. Leo Simpson Diocesan Bishop of the Liberia West African Council 35th Episcopal District, Pentecostal Assemblies of the World (PAW) lauded the candidates for their dedicated services to their re4spective churches.

"Today is a day to celebrate and cordially welcome you, ministers who will experience a great joy to see so many of the sheep you have shepherded in the kingdom of heaven," He said.

He told them that, the world is in hurry, to hear the word of God and noted that God is looking for upright men and women who will bear the burdens of the ministry according to his pattern.

Bishop Simpson also said the ordination of the Pastors and evangelists was is in fulfillment of the holy bible which commands Christians to go into the world and proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ.

According to him, it is intended to spiritually heal the wounds created by the years of civil war and to help Liberians grow in faith.

Meanwhile the pastor and evangelists, lauded the PAW church members and bishop Simpson for their preferment promising to justify the confidence reposed in him to the best of his ability and said with God's guidance, he will work harder than before to redeem the lost souls.

They added that they will always seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit in his endeavors to meet the many challenges ahead.

"We felt this was not something that God would have asked us to do. But we felt we would have just remained where I was until I leave this world but today God has asked me to do something new for Him."

"The opportunity will come, the responsibilities will reveal themselves, but we will work and ask God to guide us, we believe with the help of the Holy Spirit and in consultation with the Presiding Bishop Simpson and the PAW we will do our best," they said.