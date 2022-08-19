Liberia: 'Despite Hard Economy, Invest in Child's Education' - Madam Salome Chenoway

Monrovia — The guest speaker of the Ed-Mol Memorial Baptist school says parents should not be deterred by the immense economic hardship and avoid investing in their kids' education.

Madam Salome Chenoway said, "We all know how hard our economy is but yet still we have to work harder wherever we find ourselves having the mind of investing in our children's education."

According to her, providing children's fees and school requirements is not enough investment but parents must commit their time.

"Time to teach them, advise them, and even encourage them. Observe their behaviors and attitude, ensuring they are doing the right things and interacting with the right people," Madam Chenoway.

She said the more time that is spent in nurturing, educating, and developing a child's young mind, the more likely they will be a successful citizen of the world.

The Baptist guest speaker also urges Teachers to be effective and passionate about the work they do.

"Even though, teachers are not well paid like us the nurses in our society; teachers must perform their duties with dedication because of the passion they have for their profession."

She said teachers must impact and empower their students and society in general because students come to build their self-confidence, and ability to solve problems, communicate and read.

Furthermore, Madam Chenoway says early education is important for children so as to provide stimulation of growth and brain development, guiding children to learn at their own pace and be best prepared for the next step.

"Elementary education enables children to learn reading, writing, math, and creativity along with character building, critical thinking, and emotional development."

Meanwhile, the Baptist guest speaker told students to respect and obey school rules, their parents, and guidance including fellow students.

She also told them to consider timeliness as they grow along the education ladder, "Do your best while your parents and teachers are doing theirs."