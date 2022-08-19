Liberia: Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection Launches 12 Weeks Training On Psychosocial Support to SGBV Survivors

Monrovia — A 12-week training on psychosocial support to sexual gender-based violence survivors has been launched by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The training which was launched on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 is aimed at improving the participants' knowledge of psychological and SGBV in their communities.

About 40 persons were selected by the Gender Ministry and its partners to undergo the intensive training that will take place at the Mother Pattern College of Health Sciences.

Giving an overview of the training Alfreda Jacobs term the project as one that is meant to change. And impact the communities and their inhabitants.

Said Ms. Jacobs, "The Training Program on Psychosocial Support and Case Management to SGBV Survivors and other vulnerable groups is a four-month intensive but carefully designed training program for social workers from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection who are actively responding to cases in their areas of assignment.

"The program is geared towards improving MGCSP's social service workforce and for which the Ministry has been engaging a few of its key partners to train up to 40 of its social service workers in evidence-based psychosocial counseling and Case Management."

According to her, the program was developed based on the high rate of rape, domestic violence, death from viruses, and human trafficking, in the country.

She disclosed that the program was developed with support from UNFPA in partnership with Mother Pattern College of Health Sciences and the National Social Work Board to provide hands-on training that will meet the prevailing needs of the people.

"The program goal is to have well-trained and motivated social service workers intervening to SGBV victims as well as those facing SRHR conditions. This we hope to achieve by training 40 social workers with bachelor's degrees in evidence-based psychosocial counseling and case management at the Mother Pattern College of Health Science. This is not just another training like we always do," madam Jacobs said.

The training aligns strongly with the mandate of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, which is to promote the development, empowerment, and protection of women, girls, and children, as well as the welfare and integration of persons living with disabilities, ensuring that their rights are protected, and they are integrated and contribute to, and benefit from the peace, advancement of the country. stability and socio-economic.

Speaking on behalf of UNFPA country representative madam Patricia, Jallah Scott appreciated the Gender Ministry and the Mother Pattern College of Health Sciences for working to launch the training.

"We are looking forward to you the participants making use of this training and helping survivors of SGBV to be able to embrace life again,"

She called on the Ministry of Gender to see a reason to continue such training in all parts of the country and also think about licensing social workers.

Also speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Gender Alice Johnson Howard urge the participants to use the training to improve their knowledge on psychological counselling.

She thanked the partner of the Ministry of Gender for their support to help to fight SGBV in Liberia.