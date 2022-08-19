Liberia: Moroccan Foreign Minister Visits Liberia

press release

Monrovia — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco, H.E. Nasser BOURITA, and Delegation are expected to arrive in Liberia on Thursday, August 18, 2022 for a one day official working visit.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, H.E. Mr. Nasser BOURITA, the Moroccan Foreign Minister and delegation will meet with His Excellency Dr. George Manneh WEAH, President of the Republic of Liberia and key officials of the Government of Liberia.

The discussion with the Liberian Head of State will cover a wide range of issues including Morocco-Liberia relations as well as regional and international issues.

H.E. Mr. Bourita, will convey the compliments of His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of the Kingdom of Morocco to his Excellency Dr. George Manneh WEAH, President of the Republic of Liberia for his exemplary leadership role in bringing peace and ensuring stability in the Mano River Union and the ECOWAS sub-region.

H.E. Bourita will hold extensive talks with the Liberian Foreign Minister H.E. Amb. Dee Maxwell Saah KEMAYAH, Sr., and will launch the renovation work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Building; and renewed Morocco's commitment to support the strengthening and development of Liberia's human capacities through the granting of scholarships and other training programs. Morocco plans to deepen this exceptional relationship within the framework of Liberia's Flagship National Plan - "Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.