South Africa: Fifth Monkeypox Case Recorded - South African News Briefs - August 19, 2022

Cape Town —

Fifth Monkeypox Case a Cause for Concern - Health Minister

Health Minister Joe Phaala has said that another case of monkeypox has been recorded, bringing the number of cases to five in the country so far, Eye Witness News reports. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed that the latest case was recorded on August 17, 2022. The infected person is a "28-year-old male from Johannesburg with a travel history of Europe - the Netherlands and also Spain," Phaahla said.

Finance Minister Gives Statement to Police on Sexual Assault Charge

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has confirmed that he has now met with police over the allegations of sexual assault which were recently levelled against him. The minister slammed the charges as a "smear campaign". In a statement released late on August 18, 2022, the minister confirmed to police that he was at the Kruger National Park area when the incident allegedly took place on August 9, Women's Day. He said that he "in no way or at any time inappropriately touched, sexually harassed, or assaulted anyone".

Pitso Mosimane Receives CAF Pro Licence From SAFA

Pitso Mosimane, 57, the former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach has received his CAF Pro Licence from the South African Football Association's President, Danny Jordaan yesterday. Mosimane's journey to obtain the certificate began four years ago when he, together with 22 other top African coaches participated in the historical CAF Pro Licence, with the last module hosted in June 2022 in Morocco. This licence will enable Mosimane to coach anywhere in the world.