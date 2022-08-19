Nigeria: Tanker Drivers Block Zaria-Kano Expressway

Tanker drivers Thursday blocked the Zaria-Kano Expressway for eight hours after a driver was allegedly injured by the staff of the Kaduna State Urban Development Authority (KASUPDA), selling stickers to drivers.

Our correspondent, who visited the scene, reports that the drivers blocked the road along Zabi in Dogarawa ward of Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State from 6.15am to 2pm, thereby causing about 40kilometre length gridlock.

The injured driver, Malam Bawa Isah, who was traveling from Lagos to Kano, said "About six staff of the Kaduna State Urban Development Authority, KASUPDA who issued stickers to tanker drivers were responsible for the blockage.

"I parked my truck by the roadside. I saw the staff of KASUPDA removing my battery and sought the reason behind their action, they started beating me. This caused the dislocation of my shoulder.

"The arrival of my colleagues (tanker drivers) was what saved me from their beating. They subsequently took to their heels.

"This was the reason why my colleagues decided to block the road till the authorities concern intervene and take necessary action on those erring staff."

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, KASUPDA, Mallam Nuhu Mohammed, who promised to get back after getting the details of the incident, did not respond at the time of filing the report.