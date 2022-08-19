Nigeria: 69 Abducted Victims Rescued in Bauchi's Bandits' Den

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Bauchi State, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki, has said security agencies and vigilantes rescued 69 abducted victims when they stormed a bandits' den in the forest.

He said this Thursday in Bauchi while fielding questions from journalists on the infiltration of bandits and kidnappers in Toro, Alkaleri, Tafawa Balewa, and Ningi local government areas of the state.

According to him, "Governor Bala Mohammed led the battle himself. He visited the affected areas, commiserated with the people and encouraged them to resist the kidnappers. He equally boosted the morale of the council chairman, vigilantes, traditional rulers, security personnel and all stakeholders.

"We mobilised ourselves, security agencies, and vigilantes. We stormed the forest fearlessly and confronted the bandits. They fled but our men continued to advance towards them.

"The council chairmen reported to us that the total number of people abducted by the kidnappers was 69 and all of them were rescued, many of them were kept in Bauchi by their abductors. We released them and allowed them to go home."

The commissioner, who commended the vigilantes, security agencies and the affected communities, said the dislodgement of the bandits would bring big relief to people that had been terrorised.

"Recently, we have strangers that come to the state with camels and cows. They are in the Lame Burra forest. Government sent the security personnel and officials to get information from them on their mission in the state. If they are good people, they will be allowed to stay. But if they are bad people or criminals, they will send them away," he added.