Nigeria: Land Dispute - Cross River Community Asks Govt to Establish Army Base, Arrest Arms Bearers

The federal government has been tasked to fish out those behind sophisticated weapons used in the lingering Nko/Onyadama communal skirmishes.

People of the Onyadama community in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State made the call at a news conference on Thursday where they alleged that Nko people had refused to abide by several court judgements and reports of commission of inquiry in their favour.

Spokesman for Onyadama, Festus Obo and the clan head, Vincent Frena, called on the federal government to establish an army base and a buffer zone on the disputed land, which has been the source of mayhem since1940s.

They called on the state government to retrace and re-demarcate the boundary lines between themselves and Nko in Yakurr LGA, using the various court judgements, surveys and beacon stones, which confirmed the proper boundary at Utara Stream.

The people called on the government to take decisive steps to stop the continuous bloodshed and mayhem unleashed on them by the Nko youth.

But a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, who is an Nko indigene, denied the allegations that his people are transgressors.

Usani said when he was a minister, he used his office to summon meetings and even expended personal resources to ensure that peace returned to the two communities.

"It is very untrue that our people sponsor sophisticated weapons for the skirmish," he said.