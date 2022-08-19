Nigeria: 13 Dead, Scores Injured in Plateau, Kogi Road Accidents

At least 10 persons have died and scores injured on Wednesday night in an auto crash involving a trailer truck and six other vehicles along the Jos-Bauchi highway.

Similarly, no fewer than three persons were confirmed dead in a motor accident when an articulated truck rammed into a stationary bus at Ogudar village on Okene-Auchi road at 10.00 a.m yesterday.

An eyewitness said the Plateau accident occurred at Zakalio/Babale axis along the highway when a trailer conveying goods to the North Eastern part of the country suddenly lost control following break failure and rammed into several vehicles.

He said that 10 persons died on the spot, while sympathizers had a hectic time trying to rescue the victims from the wreckages of the vehicles, causing serious traffic jam.

State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Alphonso Godwin, who confirmed the accident, said the truck driver who was underaged lost control as a result of mechanical deficiency which led to the removal of the vehicle shaft propeller.

He said the truck rammed into several vehicles, causing accidents along the highway, adding that 10 persons lost their lives on the spot while 15 others sustained injuries.

He said that those that sustained injuries were admitted to Toro Medical Centre while the remains of those that died were deposited at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.

He advised truck owners to always maintain their vehicles, monitor their drivers and as well desist from giving out trucks to their underage boys.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sector Command in Kogi State confirmed the death of three persons after an articulated vehicle rammed into a stationary bus.

The Kogi State Corps Commander of the FRSC, Stephen Dawulung, said the corpses of the three occupants of the bus had been deposited at the morgue of Okengwen General Hospital, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The commander described the incident as "very sad and unfortunate" considering the way and manner the crash occurred.

"The Nissan Sunny Sedan bus was parked behind a truck at a military checkpoint when another truck lost control and rammed into the bus squeezing it in between.

"Investigation showed that the brake of the truck failed, resulting in it smashing into the bus from the rear and leading to the death of three people-all males-while two others, however, were rescued unhurt.

"In other words, the truck was believed to be mechanically deficient leading to its loss of control and the crash," he explained.

Dawulung said his officers and men had been able to clear the traffic obstruction for free flow of traffic along the Okene-Auchi road.

He said there was the need for motorists to ensure routine checks and maintenance of vehicles to avoid unfortunate incidents along the highways.

He also charged motorists to always observe stipulated speed limits and other rules and regulations as they drive.

According to him, "This, we believe, will not only reduce the rate of crashes but also the severity of injuries."