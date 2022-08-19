Liberia: Reporters Association of Liberia Launches Gofundme Scheme to Aid Ailing Members

Monrovia — The Reporters Association of Liberia, the largest auxiliary under the Press Union of Liberia has launched a fundraising scheme signed at helping its ailing members.

In a Press Conference held in Monrovia Thursday, August 18, RAL President Cecilia Clarke noted that there have been instances of reporters being hospitalized in the country and have struggled to address their medical bills.

This, according to Madam Clarke, is a result of reporters being underpaid, thus making it difficult to address urgent needs including medical bills.

This, according to her, has been a major concern and as such, the RAL leadership feels compelled to come in.

"Colleagues, today is not about long speech or long talking, but we have come to seek support for our colleagues who are on their sick beds.

Recently, an SOS Call was made by the family of Mr. Mulbah Kessellie, who is facing serious health complications at the John F. Kennedy Hospital.

Kessellie is an employee of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) and is called "Sample English man".

"Also some other colleagues to include Abraham Sollie are also battling illness," Clarke noted.

These calls for attention, in the accordion to Madam Clarke clearly state that there is a need that RAL and the media at large should show urgent concern.

She said the fact that some of our colleagues could not afford their medical bills, for which some of whom could not travel abroad to seek advanced treatment, thus leading to death, indicates how reporters are being underpaid.

She said: "Distinguished colleagues of the press, the SOS call by our colleague and others in the past show how we are underpaid as reporters in Liberia."

Clarke in her statement emphasized the need that the media, in general, should begin the process of taking on initiative of their own, by fully contributing the minimum amount to ensure the safety of members.

"The reason we have called you all here is to ensure that we find means of raising funds to pay the bills of Mr. Kessellie and other colleagues who are on their sick beds," she maintained.

As an institution, (RAL) Clarke notes that though there is no funding currently in its possession, to underwrite the bills of her colleagues and their upkeep, the contribution of every reporter would mean well.

Therefore, she used the leadership position to announce a fundraising scheme across Liberia.

"To this end, we are announcing GofundMe to help raise his bills and to keep him up at the hospital until discharge," Madam Clarke noted.

"The GofundMe information will be shared on our various platforms but for now, these are back accounts 002LRD40423320307( LD) and 002USD40423320308. You may pay using these accounts. Also, you may pay using mobile money count 0886712256 (Alfred Kollie RAL SG)

Friends, we are pleading with each member of the Reporters Association of Liberia to pay the amount of US2$ or its equivalent.

We are also calling on our bosses to place make payment of 50 US$ to this fight."

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Reporters Association of Liberia has paid a visit to one of its ailing members, Mr. Mulbah Kessellie of the Liberia Broadcasting System who is seeking medical attention at the JFK Hospital in Sinkor.

The leadership has stated that it will continue several visits to other ain't members in a similar manner.

The leadership during its visit presented an initial contribution of LD$16,000 (Sixteen Thousand Liberian Dollars) with a commitment to do more from its GoFundMe Scheme.

During her visit to the hospital, Madam Clarke, President debt extends the media compassion to Mr. Kessellie, praying that he gets. back on his feet soon.

She said, several reporters would have loved to visit Mr. Kessellie, but due to protocols, they will visit him when he is discharged.

Responding to RAL Leadership, the brother of Mr. Kessellie, Kolubah Akoi lauded RAL for taking the step to pay attention to one of its members.

He said the money is important but the concern shown by the RAL members matters a lot.