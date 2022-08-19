Nigeria: SCI Hails Zamfara Assembly Over Bold Initiative to Pass the Child Protection Bill Into Law

With children facing different kind of abuses, an international non-profit organization, Save the Children International, SCI, Thursday, hailed the Zamfara State House of Assembly over passage of the Child Rights Bill into law.

This was contained in a statement issued by SCI, Nigeria where it highlighted that the Child Protection Bill, which is the state version of The Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003, is a comprehensive legal instrument for the protection of the rights of a child.

Child's Rights Act (2003) guarantees the rights of all children in Nigeria. The law defined a child as any person under the age of 18.

The statement reads in part, "It is to be recalled that SCI Nigeria in collaboration with its partner organizations has been advocating and campaigning towards the domestication of CRA 2003 in Zamfara State.

"SCI recognizes and appreciates the contribution that partner organizations, CSOs, child champions, children parliament, community, religious and traditional leaders had made towards the adoption of the bill.

"Save the Children International will continue its collaboration and partnership with State government to advance child rights per the provisions of the newly adopted Child Protection Bill.

"Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria commends Zamfara State House of Assembly for passing the Child Protection Bill on 16th August 2022, almost 18 years after the Child Rights Act (2003) was first presented to the House to be domesticated."

Madina Abdulkadir, Girl Champion, Save the Children International Nigeria said, "I am so happy for children in Zamfara. This is a great news because the passage of the law is a realisation that all children have the right to better life and opportunities to grow up safely. I am calling on the states that have signed the law to speed up the full implementation throughout the Federation. I hope the remaining states will be inspired and take similar action to adopt the child rights act immediately."

Maryam Ahmed, Youth Ambassador, Save the Children International Nigeria, said, "the adoption of the Child Protection Bill in Zamfara State is a key first step to stop the war on children. I commend the State House of Assembly for being champions on protecting the rights and welfare of children. I hope the Bill will be properly socialized, funded and implemented in the State to help in providing a favourable environment in which children can realize and release their full potentials."

Amanuel Mamo, Director of Advocacy, Campaign, Communication and Media, Save the Children International Nigeria said, "we celebrate the decision made by the Zamfara State House of Assembly in passing the Child Protection Bill that ensures the rights of Zamfara State children are protected, respected and fulfilled. The Bill has come to pass at a very critical time when sexual abuse, molestation, rape, early child and forced marriage, child labour, kidnaping and trafficking are robbing the childhood of many girls and boys. However, the full implementation of the Child Protection Bill will be instrumental in ending such violations and abuse of the rights of every child in Zamfara state. Therefore, SCI calls the state government for an immediate rollout, implementation and ownership of the bill."

Vanguard News Nigeria