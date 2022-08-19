Ghana: Methodist Church Presiding Bishop Condemns Indiscipline in Schools

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, has condemned the increased indiscipline and vandalism in some Methodist schools in the country.

His comment followed recent attack by some students of Akyem Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School on their teacher after he discovered that the students were trading in an illicit drug called D10 in the school.

"I would like to remind members that the Methodist Church Ghana's policy on education lays great emphasis on the development of the individual to reflect the character of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ," he stated.

Most Rev. Boafo disclosed this during his State-of-the-Church Address at the opening of the joint 50th annual and 12th biennial conference held in Winneba in the Central Region on Thursday.

Most Rev. Boafo reminded heads of schools to continue to ensure parents and guardians, together with their children, signed an undertaken that students would be of good behaviour throughout their stay in school to prevent indiscipline and vandalism.

"This is to ensure we uphold our cherished Christian ethos, values and discipline," he added.

Regarding examination malpractices, he said the vision of the church was that education received in schools would be based on academic excellence and development of the individual, who must be imbued with honesty, integrity, Christian values, and professional work ethics.

"With the current worrying trend in schools concerning examination mal-practices, the church's position is that boards of governors, heads of our schools, teachers, tutors, parents should ensure that supervision and conduct of internal and external examinations are free from any activity that will influence cheating or malpractices, before and during the conduct of examination in all Methodist schools," he stated.

Most Rev. Boafo admonished parents and guardians to desist from engaging in such practices in the attempt to help their children.

He bemoaned the lack of maintenance of some schools and called on the local managers and the church in general to plan for school harvests as a way of helping the schools to maintain the buildings.

The Presiding Bishop expressed concern about the recent clashes between the police and the youth in some parts of the country such as Ejura, Nkoranza, the Islamic Senior High in Kumasi, and Bibiani in the Western Region.

He appealed to the Ghana Police Service to ensure that the ethics of the service were applied in the control of irate crowds and urged Ghanaians to also have confidence in the law and not take it into their own hands.