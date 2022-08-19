Ghana: NDC Battle Ready for Election 2024 - Opare Addo Asserts

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Opare Addo, has asserted that the NDC is battle ready to win Election 2024 to uplift the crest fallen spirit of the citizenry.

"We are within our time frame, in the last two years, after 2020, the kind of exercises and strategise we have undertaken, if we do not even have internal elections, I can assure you we are battle ready to wrestle power the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024," Mr. Addo touted.

Outlining the party's activities towards internal elections, he noted that the party's constituency election would be in September, followed by regional elections in October and then national executive elections in November and had completed regional elections in 14 out of the 16 regions for the branches and only left with Ashanti and Eastern regions.

"As I sit here today, we have finished elections in 14 regions for our branches, we are only left with Ashanti and Eastern regions, it is the branches where the challenge is, due to 38,000 polling stations, electing officers for all of them and the biggest part of the job has been done however, the term of the NDC executives has not yet ended after being elected in October 2018.

"We are in no competition in electing executives with the NPP, who told you our party is not ready? We are ready, poised, focused and resolute to win back power in 2024," Mr Addo insisted and rubbished suggestions his party was lagging behind the NPP ahead of the 2024 general election.

He indicated that the NDC was currently on schedule with its elections timeline even though the NPP finished its internal elections in July 2022 and alluded that it was only people who are ignorant about electoral processes who assume the NDC was not ready and serious.