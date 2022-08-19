Ghana: GHALCA G6 Tournament - Berekum Chelsea See Off Medeama

Berekum Chelsea secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Tarkwa-based Me-deama SC in the day-two of the GHALCA G6 tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

An early strike from Shaibu Ha-runa and a 70th minute spectacular header from Mensah Afriyie were enough to hand the Biribies all three points.

Chelsea proved to be the better side - exhibiting good pattern of play and sweet passes in the early minutes which paid off deservedly after the fourth minute.

Haruna opened Chelsea's ac-count with a beautiful curler inside the penalty box, leaving goalie Appiah Kubi no chance.

The winger fed on a decent pass from midfield, went pass his marker to hit one into the top right corner.

Unnerved by the goal, Medea-ma remained composed to avoid another goal.

In the 31st minute, Collins Ameyaw missed a good opportu-nity to double the advantage for Chelsea, his shot lacking direction and went wide.

Minutes on, two scoring chances fell to Medeama through Joshua Agyemang and Zakaria Mumuni, but goalie Geogory Sekyere pulled two decent saves to deny the Yellow and Mauve lads a freekick, despite Chelsea having the lion's share of possession.

Looking to nuetralise the combative midfield of Chelea and add more force to their attack, Medeama brought on long-serving skipper Kwesi Donsu and Darling-ton Ofosu for Mumuni Zakaria and Ivorian Jean Vital.

However, Chelsea were not moved by the fresh legs of Me-deama and nearly doubled their advantage minutes into the second stanza.

Mensah Afriyie's low carpet drive was denied by the goal post in the 50th minute.

Donsu's presence was hugely felt when he dished a pass to Josh-ua Agyemang but his effort was tipped off four minute later.

In the 70th minute, a much more determined Chelsea increased thier tally from a Mnesah Afriyie's diving header to make it 2-0. Chelsea's safest pair Sekyere proved why he mounts the post for Gha-na's Black Satellites (U-20) as the first choice, as he pulled off a great save to deny Donsu, who hit twice from a freekick outside the penalty box.

The action continues on Sunday when Great Olympics face off with Karela United with Hearts of Oak up against Medeama in a late fixture.