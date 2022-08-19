Ghana: MTN Introduces EVD for Pre-Paid Customers

MTN Ghana has introduced an Electronic Voucher Distribution (EVD) Denomination Change to enable pre-paid customers who purchase airtime from retailers to receive the same value purchased.

The EVD Denomination change initiative will prevent retailers from overcharging customers for purchasing electronic credit transfer.

MTN customers can visit any EVD vendor (credit transfer agent) to purchase airtime and the same amount will be electronically transferred to the customer.

Following the implementation of the EVD Denomination Change, credit transfer can only be purchased from 0.5Gp and in multiples of GH¢1 up to GH¢500.

The system will not allow retailers to reduce the value of the airtime and charge customers more for it.

Commenting on the initiative, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Ghana, ShaibuHaruna, said "As a customer-centric company, we are committed to providing distinct customer experience in every facet of our business. This issue of EVD price disparity has been a challenge and impacted our customer experience especially when MTN stopped printing recharge vouchers due to the COVID-19 pandemic".

"We have our customers at heart, and we are always working to find innovative solutions that address issues that pose a challenge to them. We strongly believe the introduction of the EVD Denomination Change will prevent over pricing and reduce EVD pricing complaints," he added.

The statement cautioned vendors against charging extra fees for EVD transactions because their fees were already built into the system and encourages customers to insist on the amount they purchase.

The Electronic Voucher Distribution (EVD) popularly known as "Credit Transfer" in the Ghanaian market allows customers to top up (recharge) their accounts electronically for voice calls, data bundles or SMS.