Liberia: Rep. Enders Defies Challengers

Montserrado County District#6 Representatives Rev. Dr. Samuel Enders fires at opponents vying to unseat him in 2023, saying District #6 is not for children because there is serious work to do.

Speaking in the gymnasium of the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville when President Weah toured his district, Rep. Enders said his challengers are in a serious race because his hunger for development continues to increase daily to improve the livelihood of his people.

He challenged those aspiring for the Montserrado County District#6 seat to double up, noting that the district is a center-focus district that hosts President Weah and other top officials therefore, his ambition for development and improving the livelihood of the people is high on the agenda.

He said the is not a children playground and it needs serious competitors, not jokers.

"Because it is a diplomatic district, where little seems to be insufficient, and as a representative in that district, you have huge task, ahead of you", he added.

He challenged those competing against him to first beat his developmental initiatives, including scholarships to over 200 persons, loan empowerment for market women, free hospital, among others.

Rep. Enders said oppositions are "in for a problem" in the upcoming elections and expressed confidence that he will triumph, vowing to overwhelmingly defeat them all at the ballot. Editing by Jonathan Browne