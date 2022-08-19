Liberia: ABIC Dialogues With Women in Political Parties

Women in political parties have been encouraged to uphold the peace, particularly during election periods, to ensure that the country is peaceful and stable.

The patriotic plea was made on Thursday, 18 August 2022 by the Eminent Women of the Women Situation Room (WSR).

They made the call at a one-day dialogue and networking session with women in politics, organized by the Angie Brooks International Center ABIC).

The initiative is under the project sustainable and inclusive peace in Liberia through promoting women's leadership and participation in civic and political life and their strengthened role in conflict resolution.

It is a flagship program of the WSR, initiated by the Angie Brooks International Center for women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace and Security.

This is done in partnership with ZOA-Liberia with support from the United Nations Peace building Fund.

The political parties' women included women congress and youth leaders.

Participants represented the Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT), Liberia Transformation Party (LTP), National Patriotic Party (NPP), All Liberians Coalition Party (ALCOP), and Vision for Change, among others.

The program held in the Cecil Dennis Auditorium, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, brought together over 80 participants including women from civil society organizations (CSOs).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The women made it known that it is essential for women of the various political parties to be steadfast and get involved in initiatives geared towards substantiating and safeguarding the country's peace and democracy.

According to the participating women, protection of the peace of the country during the general and presidential elections is vital.

They urged their colleagues to get involved in spreading the message of peace to the communities.

"Women let us support our fellow women. Do not leave them because they do not have money to give you. Let's stand together and give one another the needed support," said Bendu Kromah, Chairlady of the Coalition for All Liberian Party.

Speaking at the meeting, ABIC Establishment Coordinator Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh said the impact of the engagement will go a long way on how women can politically strategize and place themselves in leadership positions in their various political parties.

"Know your power base women because you also control the youth. We need women in leadership," she said.

"Take that scary part of you and put it behind you. You may not be educated but you have common sense. Women take your proper place and do what you [are] supposed to do for your country", Madam Chesson -Wureh told the gathering.