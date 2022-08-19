Liberia: Pres. Weah Urges Citizens to Embrace Peace

As Liberia celebrates 19 years of sustainable peace, since the Accra Comprehensive Peace or Accra Peace accord was signed on August 18, 2003, President George Manneh Weah has enjoined Liberians to embrace peace and demonstrate love for one another, stressing that peace is a sign of humanity.

Speaking Thursday, 18 August at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Ministerial Complex in Congo Town during commemoration of the CPA under the theme: Let's Maintain the Peace, President Weah underscored that peace brings hope and optimism, in the midst of difficult times.

"Without Peace, there can be no development; as such, we as Liberians need to work together to help jealously protect this hard-earned uninterrupted peace which we have jointly kept for nineteen years", President Weah said.

He told celebrants predominantly women attired in white, symbolizing peace that peace is the best way to nation building.

The President noted that without peace the country can't have sustainable development and democracy in a chaotic environment, reflecting on the suffering Liberians encountered during the 14 years of civil unrest that left over two hundred thousand dead and left physiological trauma, which he said shouldn't be acceptable anymore.

President Weah joyously hailed the Women of Liberia, who were very instrumental in the signing of the comprehensive peace agreement that ended the civil war in Liberia.

He continues that it is imperative that all Liberians work together to help maintain the peace that they all enjoy, noting that an open, tolerant society is an essential element of peace and stability.

He lauded former African leaders for their direct and personal roles played in Liberia's peace process while reemphasizing that Liberia has a very good experience to remember the lessons of pains, deaths, separation, displacement it suffered in the wilderness of chaos and destitute.

President Weah continued that maintaining 19 years of unbroken peace is a huge achievement that all Liberians should be commended for, saying" Join me in making Liberia a place of peace."

At the ceremony, several individuals were honoured, sagged, certificated, and presented plagues, including a check for LRD 500,000 for their contributions to the peace of Liberia.

The Swedish Embassy accredited near Monrovia was also honoured for its contributions and support towards peacebuilding and gender equality, among others.

Meanwhile, the program was organized by the Liberia Crusader for Peace with support from national partners and the Government of Liberia.

Culture Ambassador and head of the Liberia Crusader for Peace, Amb. Juli Endee also rallied Liberians to always keep the peace.

Amb. Endee said Liberia has suffered too much from war, so the best way to move democracy, she said, is to keep upholding peace and loving one another.

The occasion was also graced by Vice President Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor and House Speaker Bhofar Chambers, among arrays of government officials. Editing by Jonathan