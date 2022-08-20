Ghana/Tunisia: Ghana and Tunisia Line-Up Pre-World Cup Friendlies Against Brazil

Two of Africa's representatives at the 2022 World Cup, Ghana and Tunisia, will play five-time world champions Brazil in friendlies next month.

The two countries have lined up the warm-up matches against the South Americans to help them prepare for the tournament to be played in Qatar in November.

The Black Stars will face the Brazilians on 23 September before the Carthage Eagles clash with the South Americans four days later.

The venue of the two matches has not been decided but the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) revealed on Friday that it will be in Europe.

"Brazil will face Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. Teams are also qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," a CBF statement read.

"The cities and times of the friendly matches will be announced in the future."

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) also confirmed the agreement to play Brazil insisting it will give coach Otto Addo the chance to assess his players for travelling to Qatar.

"The match will give Coach Otto Addo the platform to continue the assessment of his players in the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals," the GFA said in a statement.

The match has been made possible thanks to the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone September's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to allow the five African sides going to the World Cup to prepare well.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H at the World Cup to face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Tunisia was drawn in Group D alongside France, Denmark and Australia.